Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Moscow, killing one

Ukraine carried out its biggest drone attack on Moscow early Tuesday, killing one person and injuring three others. Russian officials reported that 337 drones were launched, with 91 targeting the Moscow region. Fires broke out, and flights and train services were suspended across the city. Moscow’s mayor confirmed this as the largest drone assault by Ukraine so far.

The attack caused significant damage, including seven damaged apartments in the Ramenskoye district, forcing evacuations. A train station in Domodedovo was also hit. Russian authorities closed Moscow’s four main airports, along with two others in Yaroslavl and Nizhny Novgorod. The attacks led to widespread power outages in Belgorod.

Videos shared on Russian Telegram channels showed fires in residential areas, allegedly caused by drone strikes. Authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage. Governor Andrei Vorobyov confirmed the casualties and said emergency services were working to restore normalcy. Tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to rise as both sides intensify their attacks. Moscow has accused Ukraine of escalating the conflict, while Kyiv has not officially commented on the strikes. The ongoing war shows no signs of slowing down.