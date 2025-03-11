Pakistan warns Kabul: Stop terrorists or face consequences

Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting national security by taking all necessary measures against terrorist threats from Afghanistan. Speaking at a UN Security Council briefing, Ambassador Munir Akram criticized Kabul for failing to curb groups like the TTP, Al-Qaeda, and Baloch separatist organizations operating from Afghan soil. He stated that the TTP, with 6,000 fighters, was growing stronger with alleged support from Afghan authorities.

He also claimed that the Afghan Taliban provided financial and logistical support to the TTP, allowing it to escalate attacks in Pakistan. He warned that the TTP was collaborating with other terrorist groups to destabilize Pakistan’s relations with China. The UN recently confirmed that the TTP’s attacks had significantly increased due to ongoing Afghan Taliban support.

Pakistan has intensified military operations under “Azm-i-Istehkam,” targeting TTP hideouts in Afghanistan’s Paktika and Khost regions. These measures include cross-border raids and airstrikes. Army Chief General Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have both stressed that Afghanistan must act against the TTP to improve relations.

Beyond security concerns, he also addressed human rights issues in Afghanistan, condemning restrictions on women and girls as violations of Islamic principles. Pakistan continues to call for international engagement while pushing Kabul to eliminate terrorist safe havens and prevent further instability in the region.