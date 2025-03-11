From fashion to film: HSY makes hollywood debut in deli boys

Pakistani designer and actor Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) has stepped into Hollywood with Disney+’s new series Deli Boys. He not only designed costumes for the show but also made his on-screen debut, becoming the first Pakistani designer to do so. The series, directed by Ahmed Ibrahim and Jenni Konner, premiered on March 6 and explores themes of crime, legacy, and family drama.

HSY styled lead actors Poorna Jagannathan, Saagar Shaikh, and Zainne Saleh for episodes eight and nine, adding a South Asian touch to the show’s visuals. He also appears in these episodes, marking a major milestone in his acting career. HSY expressed his excitement, calling the project an honor and a step forward in global representation of South Asian fashion.

The show follows two Pakistani-American brothers, played by Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh, whose lives turn upside down after their father’s sudden death. They discover his secret criminal empire and must navigate tax evasion and drug smuggling while trying to take over his business. The series also features Queer Eye’s Tan France in a guest role as a London-based gang leader.

HSY previously impressed audiences with his acting in Pehli Si Mohabbat and the film Ishrat Made in China. With Deli Boys, he takes another big step in Hollywood. The show has been praised for its humor, gripping story, and authentic South Asian representation, making it a must-watch.