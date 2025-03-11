Deadly bus crash in South Africa leaves 12 dead, 45 injured

A bus overturned near Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, killing at least 12 people and injuring 45 others. The bus was carrying over 50 passengers to work when it crashed, forcing the closure of a busy highway. Officials described the accident as a disaster, while images showed the bus lying on its side.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, but a survivor told Newzroom Afrika that the bus appeared to be speeding. South Africa has a high number of road accidents, often caused by reckless driving, speeding, and unroadworthy vehicles. Authorities are investigating the tragedy to determine what went wrong.

This accident follows a series of deadly crashes in South Africa. On Monday, four schoolchildren died and five others were injured in a collision in Ekurhuleni. Last week, nine people, including a four-year-old child, were killed when a bus crashed into a ditch in KwaZulu-Natal. Despite having modern road networks, South Africa continues to face frequent fatal crashes. Officials urge stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent more tragedies. Road safety remains a major concern across the country.