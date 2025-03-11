Fuel prices set to drop in Pakistan as global oil rates fall

Petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan are expected to decrease from March 16, 2025, due to falling global oil rates. Petrol may drop by Rs13 to Rs15 per litre, while diesel could decrease by Rs11. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will prepare a summary for approval by the prime minister. If approved, the Ministry of Finance will officially announce the new prices for the next 15 days. The global oil market continues to decline, impacting fuel rates worldwide.

This reduction could provide financial relief to consumers facing high living costs. Oil prices fell for a second consecutive day as concerns grew over a possible US recession and OPEC+ increasing supply. Brent crude dropped to $69.22 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate fell to $65.90. Economic uncertainty and trade tensions have affected global markets.

US protectionist policies have worsened market instability, with tariffs affecting key oil suppliers like Canada and Mexico. China and Canada have retaliated with their own tariffs. As a result, global oil prices remain under pressure, influencing fuel prices in Pakistan.