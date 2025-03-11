Pakistan’s foreign office investigates diplomat’s denied entry to the US

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has confirmed that its ambassador to Turkmenistan, K K Wagan, was denied entry into the United States. The incident occurred when Wagan arrived in Los Angeles for a personal visit. US immigration authorities stopped him and ordered his immediate deportation back to his last point of departure.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office stated that the issue is currently under investigation. They clarified that Wagan held a valid US visa at the time of his travel. However, the exact reasons for his denial of entry remain unclear. Reports suggest that US immigration flagged his entry due to “controversial visa references.”

Local media has speculated that Wagan’s deportation might relate to cases from his previous time in the US. He has served in significant diplomatic positions, including as deputy consul general in Los Angeles. This sudden deportation has raised concerns within Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, prompting them to look deeper into the situation.

As part of the inquiry, it is likely that Ambassador Wagan will be called back to Islamabad for an explanation regarding the incident. The Foreign Office aims to address any underlying issues that led to this diplomatic dilemma.