Senate panel approves strict bill to regulate black magic practices

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has approved a new bill aimed at regulating black magic practices in Pakistan. This legislation proposes severe penalties for those who engage in or promote black magic, including prison sentences of up to seven years. The draft passed unanimously during a session chaired by Senator Faisal Saleem on Monday.

Under the proposed amendment, individuals offering spiritual healing services must obtain a license from the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Those found practicing black magic or promoting occult activities will face sentences ranging from six months to seven years in prison, along with fines of up to Rs1 million. Importantly, licensed healers will be exempt from these penalties.

During the committee meeting, Senator Talal Chaudhry jested about needing input from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party due to the bill’s focus on “dark arts.” However, Senator Saifullah Abro from PTI stated he had no objections to the legislation. Following minor changes suggested by the Ministry of Law, the committee successfully finaliSed and approved the bill.

The committee members expressed concern over key provincial officials not attending the meeting. Senator Abro criticized the absence of Sindh’s Inspector General and chief secretary, emphasizing the need for their participation. Chairman Faisal Saleem mirrored this frustration, remarking on how neglecting important cases, such as the ongoing murder investigation of Mustafa Amir, could be problematic.