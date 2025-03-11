Bracewell leads black caps as New Zealand faces Pakistan in thrilling t20 series

Michael Bracewell will captain New Zealand for the first time at home in a five-match T20 series against Pakistan. Several key players, including regular captain Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, and Glenn Phillips, are unavailable due to IPL commitments. Kane Williamson also opted out of the series, which starts Sunday in Christchurch. Bracewell, who led the team in Pakistan last year, said it was an honor to captain the Black Caps on home soil.

New Zealand has picked seven players from their Champions Trophy squad, where they finished as runners-up. Spinner Ish Sodhi and pacer Ben Sears have returned to the squad, while Finn Allen, Jimmy Neesham, and Tim Seifert are also included. With the T20 World Cup in India next year, both teams see this series as an important step in their preparations. Bracewell aims to build on Santner’s leadership and create a strong team environment.

Pakistan will be a tough opponent, known for their power and pace. They are eager to bounce back after their early exit from the Champions Trophy. New Zealand, meanwhile, is still recovering from their loss to India in the final. It was their fourth defeat in a major short-format final in the last decade. Despite the heartbreak, Santner believes the team played well and was close to victory.

The squad features a mix of experienced players and fresh faces. Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry will play only selected matches, while Zak Foulkes and Will O’Rourke will get opportunities later in the series. With a new captain and a young squad, New Zealand hopes to challenge Pakistan and gain momentum for the T20 World Cup.