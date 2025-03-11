Pakistan urges UN to address growing terror threat from TTP

Pakistan has alerted the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) about the rising threat posed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The Pakistani envoy, Munir Akram, claimed that the TTP is becoming an umbrella organisation for various militant groups in the region. He accused the Taliban government in Afghanistan of providing safe havens for these militants, enabling them to launch frequent attacks against Pakistan.

Akram highlighted that the TTP, with around 6,000 fighters, is the largest terrorist group operating from Afghan territory. He stated that this group enjoys operational support and freedom, which emboldens its cross-border attacks. The envoy further indicated that groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) collaborate with the TTP, threatening Pakistan’s security, particularly against Chinese investments.

Pakistan has experienced a surge in terrorism, leading the Global Terrorism Index to rank it as the second-most affected country in 2025. The nation recorded a 45% increase in terrorism-related deaths from 2023 to 2024. Furthermore, the number of terror incidents doubled, surpassing 1,000 for the first time in a single year since the index was established. Analysts attribute this rise to the Taliban’s resurgence in Afghanistan since 2021.

In response, Akram called for urgent international action to address this security crisis. He criticised a recent UN report for failing to mention the growing terrorism threat in Afghanistan. Pakistan aims to create a counterterrorism working group through the Doha process to tackle these issues. Additionally, the Pakistani envoy emphasised that Islamabad will take all necessary steps to protect its citizens and security interests, urging the international community to act promptly.