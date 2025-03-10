Jadeja silences retirement rumors with viral post after champions trophy glory

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed retirement speculation with a viral four-word Instagram post after India’s Champions Trophy 2025 victory over New Zealand in Dubai. The 36-year-old all-rounder played a crucial role, delivering a tight 10-over spell for 30 runs and taking Tom Latham’s key wicket. He also hit the winning runs in the 49th over, securing India’s third Champions Trophy title.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli discussing their future plans, fans speculated about Jadeja’s retirement. However, he quickly ended the rumors by posting, “No unnecessary rumours, thanks.” The message, along with folded hands and salute emojis, reassured fans that he isn’t leaving ODI cricket. His fielding brilliance also earned him the ‘Fielder of the Match’ award.

Jadeja, who debuted in 2009, has played 203 ODIs, scoring 8,150 runs and taking 230 wickets. He celebrated the win with his wife and daughter in Dubai. Reflecting on the moment, he emphasized the importance of winning major tournaments after years of hard work.

India’s fielding coach praised the team’s commitment, highlighting their intensity, aggression, and teamwork. Jadeja expressed his joy, stating, “Winning the Champions Trophy is huge. If you don’t win a big tournament after playing for so long, it hurts.”