£190 million NCA funds to boost education in Pakistan

The government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to use £190 million, about Rs54 billion, to build schools and a university in Pakistan. This money comes from the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA). It played a crucial role in the conviction of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government aims to promote education in emerging technologies with these funds.

The funds were previously used by Imran Khan’s government to settle private liabilities. This action contributed to his 14-year prison sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Now, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has approved the new plan to invest this money in education. The funds will support the establishment of Daanish University and schools in impoverished regions.

The Daanish Schools Initiative targets children from underprivileged families. It emphasises modern education and recreational facilities. The eligible students must qualify based on financial need or parental circumstances. The project will balance admissions between boys and girls who meet the criteria.

Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, will lead a committee to finalise the school programs. A steering committee, led by the Prime Minister, will ensure transparency and oversee the funds’ usage. The new university will operate as a Trust and will include a 20-bed hospital. The goal is to complete these educational projects within 18 months.