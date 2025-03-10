Traders urge Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve border disputes for trade revival

Pakistani and Afghan traders are calling for direct negotiations between their governments to address border issues. They believe that trade should not be affected by political conflicts. This appeal emerged from a recent webinar organised to discuss ongoing challenges in cross-border trade. During the webinar, participants noted the Torkham border’s closure for 17 to 18 days. This interruption caused severe financial losses, with nearly 6,000 trucks stranded on both sides. Many trucks carried perishable goods like fruits and vegetables. Overall losses could reach $10 billion, further stressing businesses reliant on this trade.

Key stakeholders from both countries participated in the discussions. One official emphasised the need for immediate diplomatic action to prevent more economic damage. A proposal emerged for a joint flag march to the border, symbolising a commitment to peaceful relations. Organisers will consider this idea.

Traders raised concerns over frequent route closures, such as Torkham and Ghulam Khan. These disruptions harm trade between both countries. Officials criticised a new cess on exports, saying it complicates matters further. Afghan traders echoed these concerns, stressing that smooth trade is vital for economic stability in the region.