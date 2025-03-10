Ford’s €4.4B lifeline: A bold move to save German operations

Ford has announced a €4.4 billion ($4.76 billion) investment to strengthen its struggling German operations. The company aims to cut costs, boost competitiveness, and revamp its European business. Ford-Werke will continue its strategic transformation to secure a sustainable future in the region.

John Lawler, Vice Chair of Ford Motor Company, emphasized the need for simpler governance and improved efficiency. The investment will also address overborrowing at Ford-Werke and support a multi-year business plan. Lawler urged European policymakers to create clear policies for electric vehicle adoption.

Europe’s automotive industry faces intense competition from China, leading to plant closures and job cuts. Ford is reducing thousands of jobs, particularly in Germany, as the sector adapts to shifting market demands and upcoming U.S. tariffs.

Despite challenges, Ford is committed to transforming its European operations with a fresh product lineup. The company is determined to stay competitive in the evolving automotive market while pushing for stronger EV policies in Europe.