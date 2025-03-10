Bushra Bibi’s bail extended in protest-related cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended Bushra Bibi’s interim bail until April 8 in 31 cases linked to the November 26 protests. The extension was granted due to the leave of Judge Amjad Ali Shah. Bushra, wife of former PM Imran Khan, is facing legal proceedings in Rawalpindi, Attock, and Chakwal.

Her legal team claims the charges are politically motivated, accusing the government of targeting opposition figures after last year’s protests. Bushra, alongside Imran Khan and PTI leaders, was booked after the party’s “final call” protest, which ended following a government crackdown. In addition to protest-related cases, Bushra and Imran Khan face a “triple murder” case, accused of involvement in the deaths of three Rangers personnel during a “do-or-die” demonstration.

The couple is also fighting multiple corruption cases, including the Toshakhana and £190 million cases. With legal battles mounting, Bushra Bibi remains on interim bail, while the PTI leadership continues to face intensified legal scrutiny. The court will hear further proceedings in April, as the political and legal tension surrounding the former first lady and PTI leadership continues to grow.