Activists challenge 26th amendment in supreme court

A group of 38 human rights activists and civil society members from Pakistan has filed a petition against the 26th Amendment. They call the amendment unconstitutional and a threat to judicial independence. The petition, submitted to the Supreme Court, argues that it gives the executive and legislature excessive control over judicial appointments.

The petitioners contend that the amendment undermines the separation of powers and weakens protections against human rights abuses. They argue that it limits legal options for marginalised groups and curbs freedoms of expression and assembly. This amendment could also allow unchecked state power to suppress dissent and interfere in important legal matters.

Unlike previous legal challenges, this petition includes diverse civil society representatives, such as trade unionists and student leaders. They warn that the amendment could restrict workers’ rights and challenge democratic principles. They urge the court to strike it down to protect judicial independence.

The Supreme Court is expected to examine all challenges to the amendment closely. Supporters, including the ruling coalition, argue that these changes restore balance among government branches. However, critics, including opposition parties, claim that the amendment undermines judicial independence, calling it a significant setback for democracy in Pakistan.