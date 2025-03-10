Global twitter outage leaves users in the dark

Twitter currently faces a widespread outage affecting users around the world. For about 30 minutes, many people cannot access the platform. As of now, the cause of this disruption remains unclear.

Elon Musk, the CEO and owner of Twitter, has not addressed the situation yet. He has not provided any information about what might be causing the outage. This lack of comment raises questions among users about the platform’s reliability. The outage’s timing and scale add to the uncertainty. Users wonder when normal service will resume. Typically, such outages relate to server malfunctions or maintenance issues, but specifics have not emerged yet.

As this situation develops, users should stay updated. Further details will come as they become available. For now, many users wait and wonder about the service’s status.