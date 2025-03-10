Mustafa Amir murder case: exhumation reveals no evidence of drug use

The exhumation report of Mustafa Amir, a murder victim from Karachi, has been released. Conducted by the University of Karachi’s Industrial Analytical Centre, the report shows no traces of drugs or poisoning in his body. Samples taken from four different parts revealed no harmful substances.

Mustafa Amir, 23, went missing from Defence Housing Authority on January 6. It took police 39 days to uncover that he had been murdered. His charred body was eventually found in Balochistan, raising serious concerns and public interest. The case has drawn attention due to connections to an alleged drug network involving both the victim and the prime suspect, Armaghan. Armaghan was arrested on February 8 after a tense standoff with police. Following this, multiple arrests occurred, including the son of actor Sajid Hasan.

Additionally, Assistant Sub-Inspector Nadeem faced scrutiny for his ties to Armaghan. While he was questioned and released, suspicions remain about his role in the case. The Sindh High Court ruled that previous judicial actions regarding Armaghan’s remand were unlawful and called for changes in procedural oversight.