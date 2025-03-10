Pakistan and IMF begin key talks for $1 billion loan tranche

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have started policy-level discussions regarding the next installment of the $7 billion loan program. These talks are set to continue until March 14. The objective is to evaluate Pakistan’s economic reforms and compliance with the program’s conditions. The discussions focus on several key areas, including new revenue measures and energy sector reforms. Officials revealed that a surcharge of Rs2.80 per unit on electricity bills is under consideration. Additionally, there are proposals to introduce a carbon tax on petrol and diesel vehicles, along with levies on coal-powered plants.

Furthermore, tax reforms related to electric vehicles are on the table. The IMF aims to help Pakistan broaden its revenue base to improve fiscal health. The ongoing talks also include the privatization of state-owned enterprises, as the IMF seeks concrete short-term plans for implementation.

As Pakistan prepares for its next fiscal year budget, the IMF emphasises the need for strong commitments before releasing the next tranche. Recently, IMF officials met with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to discuss the country’s economic situation. The federal government also proposed revising electricity tariffs for solar panel owners, suggesting a lower purchase rate for surplus electricity generated.