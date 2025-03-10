Nadia Hussain’s husband arrested in high-profile fraud case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Atif Ahmed Khan, husband of actress Nadia Hussain, in a Rs 539 million financial fraud case. The FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle conducted a raid at his Karachi residence following a complaint from a private commercial bank’s board of directors.

Authorities allege that Atif Ahmed Khan, a former bank CEO, misused company funds for personal financial trading. Investigators claim he illegally acquired Rs 654 million through a third party and diverted Rs 80 million for personal use. He allegedly covered up the fraud using fake documents and violated banking regulations by paying himself a high markup.

The case has drawn massive public attention due to Atif Ahmed Khan’s connection to Nadia Hussain. The actress has remained silent on the matter despite growing speculation. Social media users have flooded her Instagram posts with questions, but she has yet to respond. Nadia Hussain, a renowned actress and beauty entrepreneur, has been married to Atif Ahmed Khan since 2003. The couple shares four children. While the investigation unfolds, fans eagerly await her statement on the controversy.