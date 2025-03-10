Government urges quick wheat sales to stabilise market

The federal government has directed the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco) to speed up wheat sales. This move aims to stabilize the market before the new crop arrives. Officials believe that timely sales can help avoid financial losses during this transition.

Minister for National Food Security, Rana Tanveer Hussain, chaired a meeting at Passco’s headquarters in Lahore. He stressed the importance of quick wheat disposal for maintaining national food security. The minister highlighted the need to prevent losses related to prolonged storage. As of March 6, Passco reported holding 2.47 million tonnes of wheat. They have sold 578,934 tonnes since April 2024. The agency procured 1.79 million tonnes during the 2024 wheat season. Passco officials assured the minister of their efforts to ensure transparency and market stability.

Hussain warned that delays could affect the quality of stored wheat. He emphasized the government’s commitment to agricultural growth and fair farmer returns. The minister urged swift action to prevent disruptions in the wheat market as the new crop approaches.