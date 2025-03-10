Sindh government takes charge of green and orange line bus services

The Sindh government has officially taken control of the Green Line and Orange Line bus services in Karachi. A ceremony took place at the Operational Command and Control Center in Garden. During this event, the handover was completed from the previous management to government officials. This transfer marks a significant step in organizing the city’s public transport network.

The Sindh government aims to improve and sustain these bus services for the benefit of citizens. Officials have expressed their commitment to enhancing service quality. They plan to implement modern technology and ensure regular maintenance. This move is part of a broader effort to create an efficient urban transit system in Karachi. Additionally, discussions are underway to connect both bus rapid transit (BRT) lines with other public transport systems. Recently, the Sindh Mass Transit Authority Board approved the takeover during its meeting. They also decided to maintain the current staffing for the Green and Orange Lines for the next three months.

In other news, the Sindh government announced an extension of operating hours for the Peoples Bus Service during Ramadan. Buses will run until 1 AM on key routes. This decision aims to meet the public transport needs of residents during the holy month.