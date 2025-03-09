Thunder Energy (a Brillanz Group company) and Nokia sign landmark MOU to Revolutionize Energy Intelligence in the Telecom Sector

Pakistan – March 08, 2025 – Thunder Energy Ltd, a leading AI-powered, energy intelligence platform provider and a Brillanz Group company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nokia at MWC Barcelona 2025. This collaboration marks a major step towards optimizing energy management solutions for passive telecom infrastructure through cutting-edge AI and data analytics, with a focus on the Middle East and Africa (MEA) markets.

With a shared commitment to sustainability and technological innovation, the partnership will harness Thunder Energy’s AI-driven platform to provide real-time monitoring, control, predictive analytics, and autonomous energy optimization for telecom operators. Nokia, leveraging its extensive industry footprint and deep expertise, will support the deployment and promotion of Thunder Energy solutions across key markets, helping operators improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon footprints, and enhance network reliability.

The MOU establishes a collaborative framework between the two companies to explore business opportunities in energy monitoring, control, and management. Nokia will utilize its market presence to promote and expand the reach of Thunder Energy’s platform, identifying opportunities and facilitating engagement with key stakeholders, including telecom operators, tower companies, industry partners, and regulatory bodies. Thunder Energy will provide its technical expertise, training, and resources to support the adoption and seamless integration of its AI-powered energy management solutions within telecom operations. Both companies will work closely to evaluate market needs and continuously innovate to enhance the platform’s capabilities, ensuring a robust and future-ready energy intelligence ecosystem for telecom networks.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held on the sidelines of Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Bilal Qureshi, CEO of Brillanz Group, highlighted the transformative nature of the partnership, stating “The collaboration with Nokia reinforces our mission to drive AI-powered efficiency in telecom infrastructure. With energy consumption being a critical challenge for telecom operators globally, Thunder Energy’s intelligent platform is designed to deliver actionable insights and automation that significantly reduce operational costs and carbon emissions. By joining forces with Nokia, we are paving the way for a smarter and greener future for telecom industry.”

Danial Mausoof, Mobile Networks Vice President of Technology, Solutions and Services at Nokia in MEA, underscored the strategic importance of the partnership, stating “Energy efficiency is at the core of Nokia’s strategy to enable sustainable networks. By partnering with Thunder Energy, we are bringing AI-driven energy intelligence to telecom operators in high-growth markets, ensuring they can achieve greater network efficiency while meeting their sustainability targets.”

This partnership represents a significant milestone in advancing the energy transformation of telecom networks. As the industry navigates increasing energy demands and sustainability challenges, AI-powered platforms such as Thunder Energy offer a scalable and intelligent approach to optimizing power consumption and reducing environmental impact. By leveraging their combined expertise, Thunder Energy and Nokia are poised to redefine the future of energy management in the telecom sector, setting a new standard for efficiency, resilience, and sustainability.