Trump threatens to withhold US defense if NATO members don’t pay more

US President Donald Trump has warned that he will not defend NATO allies who do not pay enough for their own defense. In an Oval Office interview on Thursday, Trump emphasized that it’s “common sense” for NATO members to contribute more. He reiterated his stance from his previous presidency, where he pushed for higher defense spending from NATO members.

Trump’s comments could raise concerns in Europe and beyond, where leaders are already worried about the US reducing security support. European leaders are committed to increasing defense spending and continuing to support Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reassured that the transatlantic relationship remains strong, despite Trump’s criticism.

Trump also expressed doubts about whether NATO members, including France, would defend the US in a crisis. He questioned whether they would protect the US in a critical moment, highlighting concerns about NATO’s commitment. Despite this, Trump acknowledged NATO’s potential if its spending issues are addressed.

On another front, Trump revealed he had written to Iran, urging them to negotiate on nuclear weapons. He warned that military action would be a possible outcome if talks fail. However, Iran denied receiving any such letter and dismissed Trump’s efforts to restart nuclear talks.