South Indian actress Rania Rao caught smuggling $1.47M in gold

South Indian actress Rania Rao was arrested at Bengaluru’s international airport for allegedly smuggling 14.2 kg of gold worth $1.47 million. Authorities from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) acted on a tip-off and intercepted her upon arrival from Dubai on March 3. Officials discovered gold bars strapped to her thighs with tape and bandages.

During questioning, she reportedly admitted to her involvement in the smuggling operation. The case gained further attention when it was revealed that she is the stepdaughter of a senior Karnataka police officer. This revelation has raised concerns about possible high-level connections in smuggling networks.

Authorities are now investigating whether Rao was acting alone or working with a larger syndicate. They are also trying to identify the intended recipients of the smuggled gold. Her frequent travels—27 trips to Dubai in the past year—had already placed her under DRI surveillance before her arrest.

.