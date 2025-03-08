India dismisses ‘unfair advantage’ claims ahead of champions trophy final

India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has rejected claims that playing all their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai gives the team an unfair advantage. He emphasized that the decision was made before the tournament and had nothing to do with India’s unbeaten run leading up to the final against New Zealand.

The tournament’s unique scheduling has sparked debate, with teams frequently traveling between Pakistan and the UAE while India remained in Dubai. Despite concerns over differing pitch conditions, Kotak insisted that success depends on playing good cricket rather than venue assignments.

New Zealand, who lost to India in the group stage, remain focused on the final and are determined to adapt quickly. Head coach Gary Stead acknowledged the situation but stated that if his team plays well enough to win, they will have no complaints.