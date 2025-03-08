Iran rejects Trump’s letter, dismisses nuclear talks

Iran has denied receiving a letter from US President Donald Trump, who claimed to have urged talks over Iran’s nuclear programme. The Iranian government dismissed any possibility of negotiations, citing ongoing US sanctions. An embassy spokesman confirmed Tehran had not received any communication from Trump.

In a recent interview, Trump stated he sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, offering talks. Trump warned of military action if negotiations failed but hoped for a diplomatic solution. The White House confirmed Trump’s claims and emphasized his desire for a deal similar to the 2015 Obama-era agreement.

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected talks, insisting that no negotiations would happen while US sanctions remain. Since Trump’s administration reimposed sanctions, Iran has stood firm, claiming its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, despite international concerns.

Supreme Leader Khamenei, despite earlier signals of openness, has firmly rejected direct talks with Washington. The US and Israel have raised concerns about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, while the UN supports efforts to restart diplomacy to prevent conflict.