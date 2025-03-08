The incredible daughters of Punjab

Rain poured relentlessly that morning as I drove to work, navigating through the streets of Lahore.

The downpour had paralyzed the city, intensifying the usual traffic chaos. As I inched forward, a man maneuvered his car dangerously close to mine, causing our side mirrors to collide and fold inward. Annoyed but composed, I adjusted my mirror and continued on my way.

A mere few feet ahead, the same car stopped before mine, blocking my path. At first, I dismissed it as an accident—perhaps an unavoidable consequence of the weather. But what followed left me in a state of utter disbelief. The driver, with cold deliberation, gestured for me to halt. His car, intentionally positioned, became an impassable barrier between me and the road ahead.

I have always been a confident driver, not someone who cowers in intimidation. As Alhamra’s Public Relations Officer, I engage with hundreds of people daily. I believe that respect is earned through one’s work and character. But that day, I was reminded that no matter how accomplished, courageous or independent a woman may be, society’s unwritten rules can still subject her to fear.

I tried maneuvering past him, but he obstructed my way each time. The situation escalated quickly, his actions no longer appearing incidental but deliberate and menacing. Panic surged through me. I leaned on the car horn, hoping to alert those around me—believing, naively, that among the countless vehicles passing by, someone would intervene. Yet, no one did. Not a single person stopped. The absence of traffic police and the onlookers’ indifference made it seem like I was alone in a city of millions.

Realizing that the situation demanded immediate action, I dialed 15, Pakistan’s emergency helpline. A robotic voice guided me through the options, and I swiftly pressed ‘2’—the line dedicated to women facing harassment. Within seconds, a composed yet authoritative female officer answered my call.

I relayed my distress, my voice steady despite the fear creeping in. I provided my location, the car’s description and the tormentor’s appearance. The officer assured me, “Remain calm. We are here to help.” Her simple yet firm words provided a solace I didn’t expect.

Moments later, as I approached the 8th Underpass, I spotted the same man at the traffic signal. He had been stopped by the red light, unaware that he was moments away from being apprehended. I considered speeding away for a fleeting second—escaping before he could follow me again. But something within me resisted. Why should I run? Why should I be the one to retreat?

Instead, I pulled over near a Punjab Police checkpoint. I approached the officers and, without hesitation, reported the ordeal. Within minutes, the police took action, identifying and stopping the man. He was held accountable.

For hours after the incident, my phone continued ringing. The Punjab Police were not merely closing a case; they ensured I felt heard, protected and respected. From various police stations, officers reached out, requesting statements and reassuring me that justice would be served. Among them were Bilal Arbi, SHO of Johar Town Police Station, and DSP Khurram Cheema of Township Police, along with many other officials who displayed professionalism and unwavering support. Their commitment wasn’t a perfunctory duty but a well-executed, civilized response to a grave concern.

Zero Tolerance: A Policy That’s More Than Just Words – For the next three days, Punjab Police followed up, ensuring that the perpetrator had been dealt with and conducting a post-response evaluation—an unprecedented level of accountability. Was my case resolved? They asked. Did the police arrive on time? Was I treated with respect? The inquiries were exhaustive, proving that the province’s promise of zero tolerance for harassment was not just rhetoric but a firmly enforced reality. This level of vigilance, this unprecedented shift, directly results from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision. Her words, “Harassing women is my red line,” are not empty declarations; they are a mandate backed by action. Under her leadership, Punjab has witnessed a revolution in women’s safety:

The revival of Women’s Protection Centers, ensuring survivors of violence have access to legal aid and psychological support.

The launch of Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station, allowing women to report harassment without fear of reprisal.

The establishment of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, reinforcing institutional commitment to safeguarding women’s rights.

The enhancement of the Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence Act, solidifying legal recourse for victims.

Recognising Leadership in Action – When I shared my experience with Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, Executive Director of Alhamra, he commended my step and credited Punjab’s leadership for creating an efficient system. He remarked, “The effectiveness of this entire mechanism is a testament to the exceptional leadership of Punjab, spearheaded by three extraordinary women.” He emphasized that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of a Punjab where every daughter feels secure is actualized, with Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari acting as her unwavering right hand. If I could witness a safe Lahore, it would undoubtedly be a monumental achievement of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

As Alhamra’s PRO, I have seen firsthand how Minister Azma Bokhari dedicates herself tirelessly to Punjab’s welfare. Day and night, she works relentlessly, ensuring that the province thrives under strong, progressive leadership. This is the side of leadership we often see but hesitate to acknowledge. Now is the time to recognize and appreciate it.

A Call to Awareness & Action – My experience was harrowing but illuminated a stark truth—change is here, but awareness must follow. The problem is not merely the existence of predators on the streets but the silence of bystanders, the hesitation of victims, and the skepticism towards institutional support. The fight for women’s safety is far from over, but Punjab is no longer a place where a woman’s cry for help goes unanswered. This is the dawn of a new Punjab that stands resolutely with its daughters. To every woman reading this: You are not alone. Help is real. Protection is real. Justice is real.

To the men: Be the ally who stands up, not the bystander who watches.

To the authorities: Your actions have the power to reshape society. Keep proving that protection is not a privilege but a right.

A Message to CM Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif – “CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz, I want to tell you—you have succeeded in your mission. It was our lack of awareness, our hesitation, that kept us from trusting the system you have built. But today, it is clear: the long night of fear and oppression is ending, and a new dawn is rising. My ordeal has made me reflect on the efforts of you and the remarkable women in your team, including Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari, who are working tirelessly for the betterment of Punjab.”

“Salute to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, whose wisdom and compassion shaped a leader who has become a mother figure to every daughter of Punjab. This is a new era where women no longer need to fear walking the streets, where safety is not a privilege but a fundamental right.”

“The journey is only beginning. As the great poet Iqbal once said: ‘Sitaron se Agay Jahan Aur Bhi Hain, Abhi Ishq Ke Imtihan Aur Bhi Hain’; there are worlds yet to be discovered; the trials of passion are far from over.”

The writer is public relations officer at Alhamra Arts Centre, Lahore