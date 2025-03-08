Drought alert: Pakistan’s major dams running dry

The Indus River System Authority (Irsa) has warned Punjab and Sindh of a severe water shortage of up to 35%, as Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs approach their dead levels. This crisis raises concerns over irrigation supplies, especially during the critical final phase of the Rabi crop season.

According to Irsa’s Director of Regulation, Khalid Idrees Rana, the reservoirs have minimal storage left, forcing them to operate in a run-of-the-river mode. Tarbela Dam had only 73,000 acre-feet of water left, just nine feet above its dead level. Similarly, Mangla Dam stood 28 feet above its dead level, with rapid depletion ongoing.

Irsa had forecasted this crisis at the start of the Rabi season in October 2024, predicting dead levels by early March 2025. With water levels dropping fast, Punjab and Sindh are set to experience significant irrigation challenges, affecting crop yield and food security.

The timing of this water shortage is particularly alarming for wheat crops, which require final watering before harvest. Production has already suffered due to lower-than-expected sowing, driven by policy shifts and changing agricultural conditions.