Mohsin Naqvi hails Punjab police for defending nation against terrorists

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the Punjab Police for their heroic efforts in thwarting a terrorist attack on the Lakhani border checkpost in Dera Ghazi Khan. He commended their bravery and swift action, emphasizing their dedication to protecting the nation.

Naqvi highlighted the resilience of DG Khan police, stating that they have consistently defended against threats in the past. He credited their professionalism and strong response for successfully neutralizing the terrorist plot and ensuring security. The minister applauded the Punjab Police’s strategy in foiling the terrorists’ nefarious plans.

He noted that their commitment to duty sends a strong message to those who threaten national peace and stability. Expressing his pride and gratitude, Naqvi congratulated the entire Punjab Police team for their courage and professionalism. He assured continued government support for security forces in their mission to safeguard the country.