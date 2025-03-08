Mawra Hocane dreams of bollywood comeback with Salman & Ranbir

Mawra Hocane, best known for her Bollywood debut in Sanam Teri Kasam, has expressed her eagerness to collaborate with Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. She admires Salman’s work and hopes he continues acting for years to come. She also dreams of starring in a film like Rockstar alongside Ranbir Kapoor, a movie she deeply cherishes.

The actress is celebrating the unexpected success of Sanam Teri Kasam following its recent theatrical re-release. The film, which initially received mixed reviews, has now gained a cult following and outperformed new releases at the box office. Mawra took to social media to thank fans for their overwhelming support.

Reflecting on her career, she shared that her approach to choosing roles has matured over time. While receiving multiple offers for OTT projects, she now prioritizes scripts that hold meaning and responsibility. Whether from India or Pakistan, her focus remains on quality storytelling.

Despite stepping back from Bollywood due to political tensions, Mawra remains hopeful for a return to Mumbai. She expressed her desire to work in Bollywood again if circumstances allow, keeping the door open for future projects with Indian cinema’s biggest stars.