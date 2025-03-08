PM Shehbaz Sharif launches new initiatives for women’s empowerment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment on International Women’s Day. He emphasized that providing women with equal access to education, skill development, and employment opportunities is crucial for achieving this goal. During the event, he announced the establishment of a Working Women’s Endowment Fund to help women overcome contemporary challenges and excel in the workforce.

The Prime Minister also launched the first-ever Gender Parity Report in Islamabad, developed by the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) and the UNFPA. The report identifies key challenges in education, health, governance, and justice, offering solutions to promote gender equality. Sharif emphasized that his government would work with provincial authorities to integrate women into national economic programs.

To support working women, Sharif highlighted the government’s efforts, including the establishment of daycare centers in Islamabad for both public and private sectors. He also shared his concern about the many highly-qualified women who leave professional careers to balance family responsibilities, which he believes results in a loss of skilled human resources. He urged educated women to contribute to the economy by joining key sectors like healthcare and banking.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to historical and contemporary women leaders, citing figures like Fatima Jinnah, Benazir Bhutto, and Asma Jahangir, who made significant contributions to Pakistan’s development. He also recalled earlier steps taken by his party, such as creating anti-violence centers and increasing girls’ stipends. Additionally, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar addressed the gathering, highlighting Pakistan’s progress in women’s representation, despite ranking poorly on the Global Gender Gap Index.