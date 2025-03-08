Pakistan supports Arab league’s Gaza reconstruction plan

Pakistan has expressed full support for the Arab League’s plan to rebuild Gaza under Palestinian Authority leadership. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar voiced this support during the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ Extraordinary Session in Jeddah. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the Palestinian cause and called for an end to Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

In his address, Dar highlighted the importance of rebuilding Gaza while urging Israel to stop its ongoing violence against Palestinians. He also emphasized that Israel must comply with international laws to ensure lasting peace. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) endorsed the Arab League’s counter-proposal to the controversial U.S. plan to take control of Gaza.

The Arab League’s proposal, crafted by Egypt, suggests rebuilding Gaza under Palestinian Authority administration. It came as a response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to relocate Gaza’s residents. Trump’s proposal, which triggered global condemnation, included a plan to turn Gaza into a “Riviera of the Middle East” and displace its residents.

At the Cairo summit, Arab leaders created a trust fund for Gaza’s reconstruction and sought international support. The plan will now aim for wider international backing from the EU, Russia, China, and others. However, the counter-proposal excludes Hamas, which controls Gaza, and has been rejected by the U.S. and Israel.