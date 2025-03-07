The Legacy of an Ancient Female Leader in Bronze

History is often told through the stories of kings and warriors, but hidden within the annals of history lie the extraordinary tales of women whose strength and leadership shaped their eras. As International Women’s Day approaches, we turn our focus to one such remarkable figure-Fu Hao. She was a queen of the Shang Dynasty that spanned from the 16th and 11th century BCE, and also the first female general and in Chinese history.

Imagine a woman living in a male-dominated society over 3,000 years ago, performing her duties as queen, general, high priestess, and mother simultaneously. Fu Hao was not just a marvel of her time-she was, and remains, a timeless inspiration.

Known for her military prowess and influential role in the ancient court, Fu Hao’s legacy is not only preserved in written texts, but is also reflected in artifacts, such as a pair of bronze owl wine vessels that belonged to her.

In the 1970s, an archaeological discovery was made in Anyang in Central China’s Henan Province. It was the well-preserved royal tomb of Lady Fu Hao, where they found 1,928 artifacts, including 468 exquisite bronze items. These bronzes, especially the bronze owls wine vessels and the pair of tomahawks, with their intricate craftsmanship, have become essential for understanding the history, culture and artistry of the Shang Dynasty.

The carved scriptures record how Fu Hao rose from being a mother and a queen to the status of a warrior. She led a contingent of 13,000 soldiers to stage an ambush against the enemy of the Ba Kingdom, while her Husband, King Wu Ding, led other warriors to attack and force Ba soldiers to where she and her army were secretly hiding.

It was a total victory, the first ever recorded ambush in historical records. From then on, she won recognition of King Wu Ding, her husband, and tribal men and continued her wartime glory, defeating and wiping out about 20 smaller kingdoms. The bronze owls wine vessels were commissioned by her husband Wu Ding to celebrate her prowess, and to summon up greater mandates beyond her military esteem.

Imagine a woman living in a male-dominated society over 3,000 years ago, performing her duties as queen, general, high priestess, and mother simultaneously

For this, she appears yet again to have shattered societal norms, according to inscriptions carved into turtle shells and animal bones unearthed at the tomb. These records reveal that Fu Hao was also a politician of vision and wisdom.

As the high priestess of the Shang Dynasty, she presided over state rituals that were critical for maintaining the kingdom’s spiritual and political order. These ceremonies reinforced the Shang rulers’ authority and connected the people with the divine, making her role central to governance.

In addition, Fu Hao managed her own fiefdom, overseeing agriculture and organizing hunting expeditions, both essential for sustaining the dynasty’s survival and stability. Her administrative responsibilities demonstrated her capability in governance.

Oracle bone inscriptions also record her meetings with other women and how she rallied them behind state affairs at war and in peace times. King Wu Ding often sought her advice on state matters, indicating her importance in political decision-making. These records highlight her role as a trusted advisor and an integral figure in shaping the kingdom’s policies. Her leadership and intellect left a profound mark on every aspect of life in the Shang Dynasty.

Her significance is also reflected in the bronze owl wine vessels. When Fu Hao’s tomb was uncovered, these vessels were found lying quietly at the bottom, partially submerged in muddy water. Carefully excavated and restored, their striking design and solemn presence immediately captivated archaeologists.

In the Shang Dynasty, owls were revered as divine birds and symbols of martial power. Their silent flight, nocturnal habits, and predatory efficiency positioned them as apex hunters-creatures of strength, precision, and mystery.

On the front of the bronze wine vessel, a sharp-beaked bird intertwines with a coiled dragon, their forms symbolizing harmony and power. The bird’s crest is etched with delicate feather-like engravings, while a cicada is carved between its beak and chest. The wings are decorated with fine snake-like patterns, and the owl’s tail spreads wide, as though ready to take flight.

These extraordinary vessels were ritual objects used to hold wine during sacred ceremonies. Back then, food, livestock, and other resources were considered gifts from the heavens, and rituals were central to maintaining harmony between humans and the divine. In fact, these rituals were often deemed more significant than warfare itself. It is likely that Lady Fu Hao used these vessels during her lifetime to preside over major ceremonies, and after her death, they accompanied her as burial services, continuing to serve her spirit in the afterlife.

Standing before these magnificent artifacts, it’s impossible not to feel transported through time, hearing echoes of a distant age. These vessels are not only witnesses to Lady Fu Hao’s legendary life, but also enduring testaments to her wisdom and courage as a female commander. They highlight the creativity and resilience of women in history, reminding us that no matter the era, the strength of women can shape history and illuminate the future.

The writer is a journalist with CGTN