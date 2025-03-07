Govt mulls improving security of jails in Punjab By Ahsan Arshad

The Punjab government, on Thursday, has decided to improve the security of jails in Punjab and has decided to purchase the latest weapons, teargas shells, rifles, and shells.

According to a letter written by Inspector General Jails to the Home Department, it is mentioned that in 43 jails of Punjab, including Lahore, notorious terrorists, serial killers, and prisoners involved in serious crimes are incarcerated here in these jails, and there are possibilities of external attacks on the prisons during the shifting of such prisoners to other barracks and jails. So, there is a dire need for the latest weapons to handle such attacks.

Moreover, it has also been decided to further tighten the security of high-profile prisoners in the first phase, and 100 rifles, 330,000 bullets, and 5,000 teargas shells will be purchased to provide foolproof security to these prisoners. For weapons’ purchase, Rs 15.57 million are allocated, including Rs 13.33 million for rifles and bullets and Rs 2.22 million for teargas shells.

The IG Jails has sent this demand to the Home Department for further action.