Mohammad Hafeez faces backlash after meeting controversial preacher Zakir Naik

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez is facing significant backlash after his recent meeting with Dr. Zakir Naik. The Islamic preacher is known for his controversial opinions and has faced criticism for his views on women and marriage. He shared photos from their meeting on social media, which has sparked outrage among many users.

In his post, Hafeez expressed his pleasure in meeting Naik, which led to strong reactions online. Many criticized his decision, with some arguing that such associations damage Pakistan’s reputation. Comments from Indian nationals were particularly harsh. They pointed out that India would not consider playing in Pakistan while he is welcoming a figure seen as a “designated terrorist.”

Additionally, some users recalled Hafeez’s recent comments about Pakistan’s 1990s cricket team. He suggested that they failed to leave a lasting legacy by not winning multiple ICC tournaments. Critics took this as an opportunity to question his own achievements. One user challenged him about how many World Cups he had won for Pakistan. It has raised eyebrows amidst ongoing cricketing and political tensions between Pakistan and India. The controversy surrounding his meeting with Naik continues to dominate discussions in sports and social media. This saga highlights how personal actions can impact public perception, especially in high-stakes environments.