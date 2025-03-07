Tensions high as older Palestinians allowed limited access to Al-Aqsa

A restricted number of older Palestinians were granted access to Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for the first Friday of Ramadan, amid ongoing tensions over the Gaza ceasefire and Israeli military actions in the West Bank. Israeli authorities allowed men over 55, women over 50, and children under 12 to enter, but many others were denied, sparking Palestinian criticism.

Meanwhile, ceasefire negotiations remain uncertain, with Hamas and Israel still divided on terms for a full withdrawal and hostage exchanges. The Israeli army has continued operations in Gaza and the West Bank, targeting refugee camps and increasing tensions in the region.

Security forces were heavily deployed in Jerusalem’s Old City to prevent unrest, but no major incidents were reported. Worshippers expressed mixed emotions, with some grateful for access while others faced repeated denials at checkpoints, highlighting ongoing restrictions on Palestinian movement.