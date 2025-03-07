Supreme court questions delays in Arshad Sharif murder probe agreement

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is concerned about delays in finalizing a Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) agreement with Kenya. This agreement is crucial for the investigation into journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder. A six-member bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, heard the case on Friday.

The Additional Attorney General (AAG) announced that the agreement was signed on December 10, 2023. It will be sent for presidential approval within a month. Meanwhile, Justice Rizvi questioned why the agreement has not been ratified yet. His comments highlighted the urgency of the situation.

Justice Mandokhail pointed out the speed of Pakistan’s extradition of a Daesh commander to the US. He asked why the government could not act quickly, especially in a case involving a murdered journalist. Justice Rizvi lamented that the Pakistani government has not supported Sharif’s family in Kenya. Arshad Sharif’s widow, Javeria Siddique, informed the court about the Kenyan High Court’s ruling against police actions during her husband’s death. However, the Kenyan government has appealed this ruling. The Supreme Court has now adjourned the hearing for one month. They seek an update on the agreement’s approval and the progress of the investigation.