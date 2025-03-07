Travel chaos in Paris: WWII bomb found near Gare du Nord

A World War II-era bomb discovered near Gare du Nord on Friday caused major disruptions to train services in and out of Paris. The unexploded device was found 2.5 km from the station during construction work in Saint-Denis, prompting authorities to halt train traffic until a de-mining operation is completed.

The disruption affected commuter, national, and international rail services, including Eurostar trains. Eurostar announced the cancellation of all services to and from Gare du Nord, advising passengers to reschedule. Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot warned that delays would likely last throughout the day.

Gare du Nord, Europe’s busiest train station, serves around 220 million passengers annually, connecting France to London, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. Many travelers faced cancellations and delays, with some, like Clemence Fandard, calling it “bad luck” after her train to Amsterdam was canceled.

Passengers scrambled to find alternate routes, including Kasman Ibrahimi, who had planned to travel to Cologne, Germany. Paris police confirmed the bomb was discovered at 3:30 a.m., with authorities working swiftly to neutralize the threat and restore normal operations.