FIFA considers expanding 2030 world cup to 64 teams

FIFA has confirmed it will review a proposal to expand the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams, marking the tournament’s centenary. The event will be jointly hosted by Morocco, Spain, Portugal, and Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay—with three games scheduled in the latter countries, where the inaugural World Cup was held.

The proposal, raised by Ignacio Alonso, a FIFA Council member from Uruguay, was introduced during a FIFA Council meeting on March 5, 2025. A FIFA spokesperson stated that the organization is required to assess any suggestions from its Council members. The idea was met with surprise and is under consideration.

FIFA’s decision-making process may weigh both financial and political considerations alongside sporting factors. While the proposal was initially met with “stunned silence,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino described it as an “interesting” idea that warrants further analysis.

The World Cup will expand from 32 to 48 teams starting in 2026, but the 2030 edition could see an even larger field if the 64-team proposal moves forward. The decision will likely involve a careful evaluation of the tournament’s global impact and logistics.