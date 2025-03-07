Brunson injures ankle in Lakers clash, Knicks face tough road ahead

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson may face an extended absence after injuring his ankle during overtime in a 113-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed Brunson was still being evaluated, while teammate Josh Hart called the injury a tough setback.

Brunson, averaging 26.3 points and 7.4 assists, rolled his right ankle after landing on Lakers guard Austin Reaves’ foot with 1:24 left in overtime. Despite the injury, he made both free throws to tie the game before heading to the locker room. He finished with 39 points and 10 assists, playing a key role in forcing overtime.

His absence comes at a challenging time for the Knicks, who started a five-game West Coast trip with the loss. Currently third in the Eastern Conference (40-22), they stay in Los Angeles to face the Clippers next, followed by games against Sacramento, Portland, and Golden State.

With Brunson sidelined, the Knicks must rely on their depth. “It’s next man up,” said center Karl-Anthony Towns. “We’ve been playing with grit, and we have to keep doing it.”