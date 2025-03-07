Neelam Muneer clears rumors about leaving showbiz after marriage

Neelam Muneer, a beloved star in Pakistani entertainment, recently addressed rumours suggesting she might quit showbiz after her marriage. Known for her roles in popular dramas like Dil Mom Ka Diya and Mohabbat Dagh Ki Soorat, Neelam has been a major figure in both television and advertising. After marrying businessman Muhammad Rashid from Mianwali, Punjab, speculations about her stepping away from acting began to spread.

The rumours gained momentum when Neelam’s social media posts reflected a more private and religious lifestyle. Many assumed this shift meant she was leaving the entertainment industry. However, Neelam quickly responded to these claims and set the record straight.

Taking to Instagram, Neelam wrote, “Yes, I have gotten married, but I have not quit the entertainment industry. Acting is my passion, and one does not simply give up on their passion.” She assured her fans that her love for acting is as strong as ever. Despite her clarification, the expectation that married actresses should retire remains a common misconception. Neelam’s message rejects this idea, proving that marriage doesn’t mean the end of a successful career. Fans can rest easy knowing she’s just beginning a new chapter in her life.