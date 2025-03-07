KPK launches Rs20bn solar project to provide free energy to 130,000 households

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a Rs20 billion Solarization of Houses project to provide free solar energy solutions. Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurated the project at a ceremony in Peshawar, attended by provincial officials and media representatives. The initiative aims to provide solar energy to 130,000 households across the province.

In the first phase, 32,500 households will receive free solar units, including panels, batteries, fans, and lights. An electronic balloting system was used to select these households from over 2.5 million online applications. The project prioritizes vulnerable groups, such as widows and transgender individuals, ensuring fair distribution.

The project will roll out in two phases, covering 65,000 households each. Of these, 65,000 will receive free solar units, while the remaining 65,000 can purchase them at half price with installment options. The government hopes the initiative will alleviate the province’s electricity crisis and reduce loadshedding, particularly for underprivileged communities. The Chief Minister emphasized that the process was transparent, with each district receiving allocations based on its population. He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to public welfare. This project aims to provide long-term relief to households in need of sustainable energy solutions.