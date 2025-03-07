Committee formed to revive Pakistan’s cotton industry amid crisis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a 15-member committee to address Pakistan’s cotton production crisis. The committee, led by Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, has 30 days to propose solutions. Its task is to assess the current situation and recommend policies and measures to revive the struggling cotton sector.

The committee will focus on improving cotton yield, grading, and standardization of cotton bales. They aim to align local practices with international contamination standards. Members include experts from agriculture departments, the textile sector, and cotton growers from Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan. The Secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security & Research will oversee the committee’s work. Pakistan’s cotton industry faces a severe crisis, with production at one of its lowest levels in history. Unfavorable import policies and erratic weather conditions have contributed to the decline. Cotton production for the 2024-25 crop year is nearly 50% below the target, and 34% lower than last year. This decline has led to a rise in cotton imports, further hurting local farmers and ginning factories.

The government is also focusing on improving seed quality. The Prime Minister has instructed the National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority to work with the Seed Association of Pakistan to ensure better availability of certified cotton seeds. With germination rates dropping below required levels, these efforts are vital for improving the cotton sector’s performance.