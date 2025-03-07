Controversy surrounds Punjab CM’s electric bus promotion

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court against Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s photos on electric buses. The petition claims the pictures are a form of personal advertising using public resources. Moreover, the opposition leader’s lawyer argues that public funds were used to purchase the buses. Consequently, the petition asks for the removal of the promotional material and the recovery of the costs involved.

In response to the petition, Justice Farooq Haider has asked the Chief Secretary of Punjab and the Director-General of Public Relations to address the issue. Furthermore, the petitioners have requested the court to take contempt of court action against those responsible for this promotion. They also argue that displaying the photos violates a Supreme Court ruling, which prohibits personal promotions funded by public money. Meanwhile, the Punjab government is pushing forward with an eco-friendly initiative. They plan to introduce trackless electric buses powered by solar energy. Initially, these buses will operate in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala, with future plans to expand to more cities. This project aims to modernize public transport while reducing environmental impact.

The Automated Rapid Transit (ART) system will offer modern transportation with added features like Wi-Fi, CCTV, and fast charging. Additionally, the government aims to complete the project within four years, benefiting both large and smaller cities. Ultimately, the eco-friendly buses are expected to improve efficiency and sustainability in Punjab’s public transportation system.