Customs crackdown: 10,000 smuggled phones seized

The Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of Customs Enforcement Karachi intercepted a consignment of smuggled goods, seizing 10,000 mobile phones and other items. The shipment, falsely declared as car coolant, was valued at Rs 60.24 million. Acting on intelligence, Customs officials targeted a Mazda truck transporting the goods from Bay West Off Dock Terminal.

The consignment, cleared through West Wharf Road, belonged to AB Memon & Sons. Officials intercepted the truck on the ICI Bridge and impounded it. During inspection, officers discovered mobile phones from 11 brands hidden inside cartons labeled as car coolant. They also seized 15,000 units of liquid tobacco flavor.

The mobile phones were valued at Rs 30.24 million, while the liquid tobacco was worth Rs 30 million. Customs confiscated the goods under the Customs Act and registered a case against AB Memon & Sons. Investigations are ongoing, with further legal action expected.