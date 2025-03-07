Trump to visit Saudi Arabia after $1 trillion investment deal

Former U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, following a major investment agreement. Riyadh pledged to invest $1 trillion in American companies over four years, focusing on military equipment and other industries. Trump highlighted his strong ties with Saudi leaders, calling their relationship “great.”

Trump recalled that during his first term, Saudi Arabia had already committed $450 billion to U.S. businesses. He noted that the Kingdom’s wealth has grown, strengthening economic cooperation between the two nations. He emphasized that the new deal will further boost defense and business investments.

In addition to economic talks, Saudi Arabia will host a key meeting between U.S. and Ukrainian officials next week. Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirmed the discussions will focus on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump also hinted at an upcoming decision on the temporary legal status of over 200,000 Ukrainians in the U.S. He stated that an announcement would come “pretty soon.” The visit signals continued U.S.-Saudi collaboration in defense, business, and diplomacy.