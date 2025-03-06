Bangladesh veteran Mushfiqur Rahim retires from ODI cricket

Bangladesh veteran Mushfiqur Rahim has announced his retirement from One-Day International. He made the announcement on social media, stating the last few weeks, when Bangladesh exited the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 win-less, were challenging. “I am announcing my retirement from the ODI format as of today,” he said in the statement. “While our achievements may have been limited on a global level, one thing is certain: whenever I stepped onto the field for my country, I gave more than 100% with dedication and honesty.” Mushfiqur had made his international debut back in 2005, and his ODI debut came the following year in 2006. Barely a year into his ODI career, he scored a stellar 56* against India in the 2007 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, as Bangladesh shocked India at the global stage. Mushfiqur would go on to achieve several laurels in the format, and also led his side in it. He finished with 7795 ODI runs, with nine hundreds and 49 fifties from his 274 match career.