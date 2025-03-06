IHC halts FBR meeting on grade 21-22 promotions over alleged interference

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has paused the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) meeting on promotions from Grade 21 to Grade 22. This decision follows a petition from a senior civil servant who claims she was unfairly sidelined from promotion.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan expressed concern over FBR’s response and rejected their defense of the admin pool practice. The court noted that placing the petitioner in this pool appeared to allow improper influence from the Prime Minister’s office, violating legal procedures.

The IHC has suspended the selection board’s meeting until March 12, 2025. The court also directed the FBR chairman and the Prime Minister’s Office to submit affidavits confirming any involvement in the petitioner’s placement in the admin pool. The petitioner argued that being placed on special duty for eight months damaged her career and blocked her promotion chances. She asked for her promotion to be evaluated based on her record before being sidelined and called for the Prime Minister’s discretionary powers to be declared unconstitutional.