UN report: Women’s rights under threat 30 years after gender equality blueprint

A new UN report reveals that women’s and girls’ rights are under attack, 30 years after world leaders adopted a historic gender equality plan. Despite progress, gender discrimination is still deeply rooted in economies and societies. Nearly one-quarter of governments reported a backlash to women’s rights last year, and violence against women continues to rise.

The report highlights alarming statistics, including a woman or girl being killed every 10 minutes by a partner or family member. Cases of conflict-related sexual violence have increased by 50% since 2022. Additionally, only 87 countries have ever been led by a woman. The UN urges the world to protect women’s human rights and promote equality for all.

However, there are positive strides. Around 88% of countries have passed laws to combat violence against women. Many countries are also improving girls’ education and workplace protections. Yet, gender discrimination remains deeply embedded, and women still face significant gaps in power and resources. UN Women has adopted a roadmap to achieve gender equality by 2030. This includes equal access to technology, investments in healthcare and education, and ending violence against women. The roadmap also calls for equal decision-making power and funding for gender-responsive humanitarian aid in conflicts.