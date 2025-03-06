KP government launches free solar scheme for 130,000 households

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has introduced a free solar panel scheme to provide sustainable energy to low-income families. Under this initiative, 130,000 households registered under the Ehsaas Programme and Benazir Income Support Programme will receive complete solar systems, easing their electricity challenges.

In the first phase, 32,500 beneficiaries will be selected through a transparent lottery system, prioritizing areas with severe power shortages. The scheme also includes orphans, widows, disabled individuals, and transgender persons. Each selected household will receive a solar panel, controller, battery, bulbs, and a fan.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized that the initiative aims to tackle persistent power shortages. He assured that the selection process would be merit-based, ensuring fairness in distribution. He noted that Dera Ismail Khan had the highest number of applicants, but all eligible households would get an equal opportunity.

Addressing concerns, Minister for Power Awais Leghari dismissed rumors of new taxes on solar energy, stating that the government has no such plans. The KP government remains committed to improving energy access and setting an example in sustainable development.